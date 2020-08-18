Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: July 5

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Daniel Fulp of Stoneville, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 13, resulting in arrest April 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Heather Marie Toufas of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened April 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon and two counts of ammo/weapon possession against Michael Anthony King of Ridgeway. The offenses allegedly happened April 27.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of attempted malicious wounding, use of firearm in a felony first offense and malicious shooting/throwing at train/car against Damien Shane Arrington of Fieldale. The offenses allegedly happened April 4.
Martinsville General District Court
Michael James Diniz of Martinsville was charged with schedule I-II drug possession. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized drug paraphernalia possession. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of schedule I-II drug possession. The offense happened Aug. 8, 2019, resulting in arrest March 24.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of auto theft against Amy Hope Smith of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Rodney Taylor Martin of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 22, resulting in arrest April 2.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of gun possession by nonviolent felon against Rodney Brent Walker of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 13.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of destruction of fire system by prisoner against Nicholas G. Cameron of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 25.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Nikki Jo Bowling of Martinsville pleaded guilty to schedule I-II drug distribution. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 8 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and license suspended for 6 months. The offense happened Aug. 29, 2018, resulting in arrest June 18, 2019.
Sandra Wilson Barrow of Patrick Springs pleaded guilty to three counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. She was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 13 years and 8 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay $560 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 10, 2017, through Sept. 21, 2017, resulting in arrest June 18, 2019.
Mary Ann Turner of Bassett was found guilty of embezzlement of $200 or more. She was sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $7,600 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened April 10, 2017, resulting in arrest June 7, 2017.
Shane Everett McMillian of Ararat pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 8 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $473.68 restitution, a $150 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 1, 2019.
Darius Montray Ellis of Stuart pleaded guilty to three counts of schedule I-II distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 14 years and 1 month suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $400 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened Aug. 31, 2018, through Oct. 4, 2018,, resulting in arrest Jan. 16, 2020.
