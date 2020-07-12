Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: June 14

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Terry Lee Massey of Axton. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 28.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Eric Baliles of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 22, resulting in arrest Feb. 21.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft and petty larceny against Manch Justice-Omar Dillard of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 27 and Jan. 4, resulting in arrests March 17 and March 23.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court four counts of schedule I-II drug possession against Robert Jason Bailey of unknown address. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 25, 2018, and Jan. 15, resulting in arrest March 7.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Mary Ann Turner of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened March 26, resulting in arrest April 17.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding police and driving after being declared habitual offender against Andre King Douglas of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened March 8.
A judge dismissed a charge of gun possession by a nonviolent felon against John Andrew Koger of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing damage of $1,000 or more and eluding police against Dominique Corineius Grant of Axton. The offenses allegedly happened Apr. 24.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Robin D. Doss of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 3.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine distribution of 10 grams or more and firearm possession with meth against Charles Junior McMillan of Martinsville.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Jay’Kwon Dajour Martin of Martinsville was found guilty of cocaine possession and schedule I-II drug possession with a gun. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of prisoner possession of an unlawful chemical. The offenses happened March 31, 2019, resulting in arrest July 7, 2019.
Tyrik Javon Blackwell of Martinsville was found guilty of assault of a police officer. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 6 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to complete anger management program. The offense happened April 14, 2018.
Curtis Orlando Walker of Martinsville was charged with malicious wounding. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawful wounding. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended. The offense happened Feb. 23, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Leeroy John Utter of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but later may reopen a charge of cocaine possession against Robert Jason Bailey of Martinsville.
Patrick Country Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of strangulation resulting in injury and petty larceny third offense against Thomas McDowell of Patrick County.
Jose Cruz Ramirez Alvarado of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving admission for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1, 2019.
Artemio Ramirez Parra of Albemarle, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving admission for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1, 2019.
Miguel Rodriguez of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving admission for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1, 2019.
Jose Luis Salazar Contreras of Elkin, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving admission for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened June 1, 2019.
