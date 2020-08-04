Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: June 28

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Robert Wayne Williams of Bassett.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of possession with intent to manufacture, schedule IV drug distribution, and two counts of gun possession with schedule I-II drug against Patricia Beth Inman of Collinsville.
Roy Lee Johnson of Martinsville was charged with malicious wounding. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, and ordered to pay a $25 fine, plus costs. The offense happened May 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Brandon Rayne Hale of Rocky Mount. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 9, resulting in arrest June 7.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Robert Arnold Stein of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 27, resulting in arrest May 10.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft, petty larceny, weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun), eluding police and buying/receiving stolen goods against Christopher Wayne Bowman of Stuart. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 29, resulting in arrest Oct. 11.
Brian Randolph Spencer of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened May 25.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of abduction by force/intimidation and armed burglary at night to commit felony against Ashley Taylor Coleman of Critz.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of involuntary manslaughter involving alcohol against Joshua Ray Venable of Ararat. The offense allegedly happened March 25.
Henry County Circuit Court
Zachary Andrew Shoup of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to heroin possession and fentanyl possession. He was sentenced to a total of 6 years in prison, with 4 years and 11 months suspended, 2 years and 6 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened Nov. 5.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of grand larceny-motor vehicle, petty larceny third offense and two counts of credit card fraud against Victoria Walker Cumbee of Ridgeway.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Brandon Lee Lester of Fieldale was found guilty of heroin possession. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of fentanyl possession. The offenses happened Oct. 17, resulting in arrest March 14.
Randall Graham Harris Jr. of Ridgeway was charged with heroin distribution. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of heroin possession. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened April 3, resulting in arrest Feb. 12.
Savannah Nicole Rakes of Bassett pleaded guilty to an amended charge of methamphetamine possession. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened May 6, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 11.
Kevin Lamont Price of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $350 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 8.
Joshua Lamont Pritchett of Martinsville was charged with robbery on or near a street. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with 5 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $56 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened July 8, 2017.
Maurice Kelvin Hightower of Martinsville was charged with felony eluding police and DWI first offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor eluding police and DWI first offense. He was sentenced to a total of 60 days in jail, with both terms fully suspended, and ordered to pay a $550 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened Oct. 12.
Vincent Lamont Brown of Martinsville was charged with cocaine distribution. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of cocaine possession. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of firearm possession with cocaine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The offense happened July 21, 2015, resulting in arrest Feb. 3.
Jamie Franklin Wilson of Martinsville was charged with methamphetamine distribution. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of methamphetamine possession. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years, 11 months and 29 days suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Jan. 9, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 14.
Alonzo Clayborne Thomas of Martinsville pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $40 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 20.
Larry Dale Puckett of Ararat pleaded guilty to felony escape. He was charged with 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 6 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Dec. 17.
Kristel Lynn Bashaw of Martinsville was found not guilty of larceny-third offense.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen three counts of forgery of public records against George Thomas Franklin of Bassett.
Patrick County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of schedule I-II drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug against Dustin Allen Dillon of Collinsville.
Rigoberto Rangel Hernandez of Mount Airy, N.C., was charged with paying/receiving admission for animal fight. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of firearm possession by a violent felon against Yancy Christopher Greene of Critz.
Jamie Lee Keith of Ferrum pleaded guilty to two counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and a charge of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 3 years suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay $400 restitution and a $250 fine. The offenses happened Aug. 1, 2017, and Aug. 3, 2017, resulting in arrest July 25, 2019.
