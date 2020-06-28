Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: May 24

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against David Robert Cannaday of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of attempted robbery of a residence against Courtney Leigh Helms of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious assault-victim injured, use of firearm in a felony first offense, abduction by force/intimidation, malicious shooting/throwing in occupied building and robbery of a residence with gun against Quincy Traquan Pinkey of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened March 17.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of weapon/ammunition possession by a felon (not gun) against Eric Lee Baliles of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault of a law enforcement/Department of Corrections person against Cory Wendell Hampton of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 13.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny and entering structure to commit assault and battery against Ryan McKinley Janey of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Brandon Lee Custer of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Brian Reese Cochran of Ridgeway. The judge dismissed a charge of schedule I-II drug possession and weapon/ammunition possession by felon (not gun). The offense allegedly happened Jan. 18.
A judge dismissed a charge of firearm larceny against Roneisha Diane Lee Coles of Martinsville.
Martinsville District Court
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of forgery of public records against Brandon Rayne Hale of Rocky Mount. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 11, resulting in arrest Feb. 27.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen three counts of robbery of a residence with gun against Tevin Monte Burgess of Martinsville.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Zachariah Kurt Robinson of Stuart pleaded guilty to shoplifting less than $200 third offense. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 7 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $39.88 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 31.
