Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: May 31

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Eva Marie Barbour of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 24, resulting in arrest Feb. 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Michael Bruce Ernest of Collinsville. The judge dismissed a charge of receiving stolen/aid in concealing a firearm. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 11, resulting in arrest March 4.
A judge dismissed a charge of receiving stolen/aid in concealing a firearm against Johnny Lee McBride of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Chance Combs of Spencer. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 2, resulting in arrest April 2.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of robbery on or near a street against Derek Ray Jordan of Axton.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of robbery on or near a street against Brandon Lee Lester of Collinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of robbery on or near a street against Anthony Aaron Moore of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of entering a structure to commit assault and battery against Justin Omar James of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened April 12.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of accessory to eluding police against Jevon Vernarda Thomas of Greensboro, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 2, resulting in arrest April 2.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Dismal Albright Hairston of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 8, resulting in arrest Feb. 9.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court charges of DWI with child first offense, child abuse/disregard of life and possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon against Roy Joseph Greer of Ferrum. The offenses allegedly happened Nov. 23.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of shoplifting third offense against James Darrell Foley of Martinsville.
William Henry Matthews of Collinsville was found guilty of malicious wounding. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 4 years suspended, indefinite probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 22, 2018.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Joseph Michael Johnson of Martinsville pleaded guilty to hydrocodone distribution third offense and two counts of cocaine distribution third offense. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years suspended, indefinite probation license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay $240 restitution, a $500 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened Jan 23, 2018, resulting in arrest March 9, 2019.
