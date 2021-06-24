 Skip to main content
Martinsville man arrested after motorcycle chase into Pittsylvania County
Martinsville man arrested after motorcycle chase into Pittsylvania County

A Martinsville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase before wrecking in Pittsylvania County.

At about 12:51 p.m. Martinsville Police attempted to stop a motorcycle operated by Douglas Wayne Harris, 53, of Martinsville.

An MPD statement did not say where the stop was attempted or details of the motorcycle, but Harris, who was wanted on charges of failure to appear and violation of probation, fled.

Police pursued him into Henry County, where the Henry County Sheriff's Department joined the chase.

The statement did not provide details of the chase but did say Harris wrecked his motorcycle near the intersection of Mountain Drive and Cavalry Road in the Sago area, which is about 27 miles northeast of Martinsville and just across the line into Pittsylvania County.

Harris then fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later, according to the MPD statement.

In addition to the charges for which Harris was wanted, he was also charged with felony eluding police and driving while his license was revoked. 

Harris was jailed without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

