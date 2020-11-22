Martinsville man arrested for stabbing his fiance and assaulting her two children

A Martinsville man wanted for stabbing his fiance and assaulting her two children was arrested on Friday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Willie Lee Turner, 61, of 85 Willow Court in Martinsville after police found Teel Sherice Matthews, 47, inside the home with stab wounds to her head, stomach and arms on Thursday.

Investigators said they believed Turner left in Matthews' lime green Fiat.

Henry County Deputy G. Hagwood on Friday recognized Turner driving Matthews' car on Old Liberty Drive, so he pulled over the vehicle and arrested Turner without incident, a release stated.

Matthews had been airlifted to a Roanoke Hospital, but a release did not say which hospital was treating Matthews or the seriousness of her condition.

The release did say Matthews was alert and able to speak to deputies at the scene and told them she was arguing with Matthews about the use of a vehicle when he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Matthews.

Matthews' two children, ages 9 and 24, were assaulted during the argument, the release stated.

Turner was charged with malicious wounding, two counts of strangulation, grand larceny and assault and battery.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.