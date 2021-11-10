 Skip to main content
Martinsville man arrested in connection with Dunlap Street shooting
Dunlap street shooting

Police process the scene on Dunlap Street where they say a Martinsville man was shot Nov 7.

 FILE PHOTO

A Martinsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred on Dunlap Street Sunday night.

Donte Cheron Freeman, 39, of Preston Scales Drive was arrested by the Carilion Health System Police in Roanoke when he went to the hospital to visit a relative on an unrelated issue, a release stated.

MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.

Spencer was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and then transferred to Carilion in Roanoke.

The release did not provide an update on Spencer's condition.

Police on the scene closed off Dunlap Street while the scene was processed for evidence, and the investigation appeared to be centered at one house with signs in two windows that read "Private property, no trespassing."

Freeman has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, use of a firearm while committing armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and willfully discharging a firearm in a street resulting in bodily injury.

Freeman is currently being held without bail on a federal probation violation.

Donte Cheron Freeman

Donte Cheron Freeman has been arrested on charges related to a shooting on Dunlap Street.

 MPD FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

