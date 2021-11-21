Martinsville man arrested in Saturday shooting death of Fieldale man

A Martinsville man turned himself in to police Sunday night in relation to a shooting death that occurred in Bassett on Saturday.

Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr., 20, of 177 Niblett Drive, Martinsville, appeared at the Henry County Magistrate's Office around 11 p.m. the day after Lewis Javon Rumley, 41, of Hardin Road, Fieldale was shot to death in a parking lot at 950 Blackberry Road in Bassett, a release from Capt. Wayne Davis of the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

During the course of investigation, investigators determined that Rumley and Austin had agreed to meet, and when both men got out of their vehicles, Austin shot Rumley in the stomach, the release states.

At about 8:18 p.m., the 911 communications center received a call that a person had been shot and arrived at the scene five minutes later.

Rumley was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, where an autopsy will be conducted, the release said.

Austin has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a murder. He is being held in the Henry County jail without bond. His arraignment has been set for Jan. 28 in Henry County General District Court.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime.

