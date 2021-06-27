Martinsville man charged with attacking motel employee in Harrisonburg

A Martinsville man is in jail and a woman is in the University of Virginia Medical Center in critical condition after an early Saturday morning incident at a Harrisonburg Motel.

Harrisonburg police officers responded to a disorderly conduct in progress call at approximately 5:05 a.m. to the Super 8 Motel at 3330 S. Main St., a release stated.

Several callers reported a disturbance on the third floor involving a man, and one caller said that a woman had been attacked and was found unconscious with severe injuries.

When officers arrived, they found Eris Rubi Castillo, 27, of Martinsville extremely combative and managed to take him into custody after Tasers were deployed, the release said.

After officers detained Castillo, they found a woman, identified only as an employee of the motel, with life-threatening injuries.

Castillo has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, two charges of assault and battery on a police officers, assault and battery and property damage.

The release stated that additional charges are pending against Castillo.

The HPD asks if anyone has any further information related to the case to contact them at 540-434-4436. Anonymous tips related to the incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" with your tip to CRIMES (274637).