Martinsville man in serious condition after shooting on Dunlap Street
Dunlap street shooting

Police process the scene on Dunlap Street where they say a Martinsville man was shot Sunday night.

 CHARLES ROARK, STAR NEWS

A Martinsville man was shot Sunday night and is being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.

Spencer was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and then transferred to Carilion in Roanoke.

The release did not make clear what may have led to the shooting, or any details of how it occurred.

Police on the scene closed off Dunlap Street while the scene was processed for evidence, and the investigation appeared to be centered at one house with signs in two windows that read "private property, no trespassing."

No arrests have been made in the case, and police are asking for anyone with information related to the incident to contact Sgt. Chase Bennett at 176-403-5322 or Hines at 276-403-5328.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

