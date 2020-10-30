Martinsville man said he was stabbed in the back by girlfriend

Martinsville Police responded to a responded to a report of a man that had been stabbed on 3rd Street in Martinsville on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived 3rd Street with a small puncture wound to his back.

Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said Lewis told police that he had been in a argument with his girlfriend, Precious Najee Bell, 28.

“Mr. Lewis said that when he tried to walk away, she stabbed him in the back with an unknown object … and then got into a vehicle ad drove off before the officers arrived,” Fincher said.

Fincher said warrants for Bell have been issued for malicious wounding, but as of Friday afternoon she had not been arrested.

Martinsville Fire and EMS also responded.

Lewis’ condition is unknown, but his injury was not considered life threatening.