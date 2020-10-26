Martinsville man shot in the legs at Collinsville convenience store

A Martinsville man was shot Saturday night while in the parking lot of Circle K Convenience Store at 1560 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville.

A call received by the 911 Communications Center at approximately 11:35 said someone had been shot in the Circle K parking lot, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release said.

Deputies found Tarleton Marland Gravely, 43, of Martinsville with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. He was alert and coherent, the release stated. He was transported to Sovah-Martinsville and then transferred to Roanoke for further treatment, the release states.

Gravely told investigators that he saw a Black male driving a gold- or tan-colored sports utility vehicle, heard multiple gunshots and then was struck in the legs, the release states.

The case is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone having any information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determines the amount of reward.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.