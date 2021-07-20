Martinsville man will let judge decide fate on charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer

A Martinsville man charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer will go to trial next week -- but he won't face a jury.

Thomas Joe Braxton III, 39, on Tuesday waived his right to a jury trial in Henry County Circuit Court on charges related to the wounding of Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos.

So Judge David Williams set a bench trial for 9 a.m. next Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court, where Braxton had been scheduled for a two-day jury trial.

"There are six charges, and many of the facts are not in dispute," Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester said. "There are a number of legal arguments to be made, but I think we should be able to wrap up in half a day."

In addition to attempted murder charge Braxton is charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony-second or subsequent offense, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing heroin and eluding police at a speed of greater than 20 mph.

A criminal complaint by Virginia State Police Special Agent Richard D. Conley on file in the Henry County Clerk's office tells of a New Year's Day shootout in 2020 that resulted in Panos and Braxton both being wounded in the exchange of gunfire.