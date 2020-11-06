Martinsville man wounded in second shooting in past two weeks at convenience store in Collinsville

The Circle-K Convenience Store at 1560 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville has become the scene of two shootings in less that two weeks.

At about 9:56 a.m. on Friday, the 911 communications center received a call about a person who had been shot in the parking lot of the store.

When Henry County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Donald James Burton, 32, of Martinsville with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, a release from the sheriff's office said.

Burton was "alert and coherent" and transported by Henry County Public Safety to Sovah-Martinsville and then airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke, where he underwent surgery.

Burton was still in the hospital, the release said, but his condition was not disclosed.

Investigators described a scene in which Burton walked toward another vehicle in the parking lot and began talking with a person in that vehicle, and he and that person began to argue. A shot was fired from the vehicle, striking Burton, the release said.

Investigators have identified as Tylor Evan Wimbush, 19, of Bassett, as the suspect in the shooting, and he is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.