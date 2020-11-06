Martinsville man wounded in second shooting in past two weeks at convenience store in Collinsville

The Circle-K Convenience Store at 1560 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville has become the scene of two shootings in less that two weeks.
At about 9:56 a.m. on Friday, the 911 communications center received a call about a person who had been shot in the parking lot of the store.
When Henry County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Donald James Burton, 32, of Martinsville with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, a release from the sheriff's office said.
Burton was "alert and coherent" and transported by Henry County Public Safety to Sovah-Martinsville and then airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke, where he underwent surgery.
Burton was still in the hospital, the release said, but his condition was not disclosed.
Investigators described a scene in which Burton walked toward another vehicle in the parking lot and began talking with a person in that vehicle, and he and that person began to argue. A shot was fired from the vehicle, striking Burton, the release said.
Support Local Journalism
Investigators have identified as Tylor Evan Wimbush, 19, of Bassett, as the suspect in the shooting, and he is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Investigators said that Burton and Wimbush were acquainted and refer to Burton's speaking with "an occupant from the vehicle" while being shot by Wimbush, leaving unclear whether the argument was with Wimbush or someone else, the release said.
Court records indicate Wimbush was convicted of the malicious wounding of a family or household member in an incident that occurred on Nov. 5, 2018.
Wimbush is described as a Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Almost two weeks ago, on Oct. 24, deputies found Tarleton Marland Gravely, 43, of Martinsville with gunshot wounds to both of his legs in the same parking lot.
Gravely told investigators that he saw a Black male driving a gold- or tan-colored sports-utility vehicle, heard multiple gunshots and then was struck in the legs, deputies said in that release.
No arrests have been made in that case, and no suspects have been publicly named.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wimbush or who has information pertaining to either of these cases is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!