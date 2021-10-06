Martinsville men arrested in North Carolina car break-ins

Two Martinsville men are being held in the Moore County Detention Center in North Carolina after they were arrested on charges involving multiple vehicle break-ins in Pinehurst.

Joseph Niblett, 47, and Richard King, 54, both of Martinsville, along with Richard Silva, 30, of Durham, were apprehended during a surveillance by the Pinehurst Police Department near the Pinehurst Resort on Friday, a report from the Sandhills Sentinel states.

King was charged with nine counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, four counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny, three counts of financial card theft, three counts of attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts of identity theft, and one count each of financial card fraud and simple possession of marijuana. King is being held on a $230,000 bond.

Niblett was charged with one county of conspiracy and was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Silva was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana and was held on a $10,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is asked to call the Pinehurst Police Department at 910-295-3141 or the anonymous tip line at 910-420-1654.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

