Martinsville Police chase down a man on foot in the woods

A man was apprehended by Martinsville Police Tuesday morning after a foot chase through the woods.

A 911 communications dispatcher notified Martinsville patrol officers shortly after 11 a.m. that Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of Travon Hairston on Spruce Street.

Officers determined that Hairston abandoned his vehicle somewhere near Corn Tassell Trail and Spruce Street Extension.

Hairston was seen jumping over a guardrail and running into the woods near the intersection with Spruce Street Extension and Spruce Street.

Two police officers parked their patrol vehicles along the side of the road near the guardrail, notified the dispatcher of their location and began chasing Hairston through the woods.

The Martinsville K-9 officer was called and en route when the two officers in the woods spotted Hairston near the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The officers caught up with Hairston and apprehended him without incident in the woods near the church, almost two miles from where Hairston entered the woods.

It was not immediately clear why police were chasing Hairston or what charges might be filed against him.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

