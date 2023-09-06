A man from Texas has been arrested and a missing juvenile from Martinsville has been found safe.

The Martinsville Police Department began investigating a report of a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the vicinity of Mulberry Road and Meadowview Lane on Monday.

A release from the Aware Foundation of Virginia issued a missing person notice with a description and photograph of the girl asking the public for help in locating her.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the girl had been in contact with Cody Lee Lopez, 31, of Houston, Texas, and Lopez had traveled from Texas to Martinsville to pick her up, a release stated.

On Tuesday morning, Lopez and the girl were found by U.S. Marshals in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lopez was arrested and charged with abduction and computer solicitation of a minor and in being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition to Virginia, the release stated.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher told the Martinsville Bulletin on Tuesday that it appeared the two began chatting online and Lopez persuaded the girl to voluntarily leave and go with him.

The case is still under investigation and if anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Lt. Jim Lovell with the Martinsville Police Department at 276-403-5320.