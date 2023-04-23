The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) unveiled its newest vehicle on Friday: a V1-LE electric off-road vehicle assigned to aid in the patrol of the Dick & Willie Trail.

"We are the first law enforcement agency in Virginia to have one of these," said Police Chief Rob Fincher. "We really think this is going to solve that niche of crime protection that we needed to solve."

The vehicle is manufactured by TUORE-V, a company based in Rocky Mount.

"A few years ago, this company that is here local approached us and said we've got this product and we're thinking about doing a law enforcement application to it. They call it the 'ultimate offroad electrical vehicle.' It's an all-electric, completely solid vehicle that's designed for offroad use and has a very narrow profile," Fincher said. "We looked at other solutions but the size or the noise level detracted from the trail, which is something we didn't want to do. So when they came out with this, I thought it would be an excellent application."

But there was no money in the budget to pay for the needed vehicle, until it was determined that funding could be qualified through Operation Bold Blue Line, a program of Gov. Youngkin to help fill law enforcement needs that fall through the cracks.

The program "offers some money to departments to combat crime in ways that they may not have thought about before," said Fincher. "I immediately thought of this vehicle and thought this would be an excellent application for that, so we were able to contact the company back and said we would love to have one of your law enforcement models that they were newly designing and be able to pay for it without it having to cost anything to the taxpayer's dollars."

The vehicle is an off-road unit, uniquely designed to be durable and mobile for officers patrolling the trail.

"We are constantly looking for ways that we can either reduce crime or prevent crime," Fincher said. "One of the things that our area has, which is absolutely lovely and anyone that knows me knows that I absolutely love, [is] our walking trail. Our walking trail is beautiful, especially this time of year. We've got flowers coming out. It's a wonderful part of our community, and one of the things that makes the walking trail so beautiful is that it is remote. It goes through wooded areas, and that presents a potential crime problem."

Fincher said they considered other solutions like bicycles, but with the hilly terrain, it was easy for an officer to become exhausted reaching the location of a call and not be able to handle the situation appropriately.

Fincher and half a dozen men in his department unveiled and then demonstrated the new Dick & Willie patrol vehicle at the Dick and Willie Trail entrance on Depot Street uptown on Friday morning.

With a top speed of 29 mph and a full charging cycle of about five hours, Fincher said, the unit has serviced an entire shift already and is performing as expected.