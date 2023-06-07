Martinsville Police recovered stolen vehicles and firearms at a house in the city where an investigation, which began Tuesday, continued Wednesday afternoon.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher said his department received information from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday concerning two stolen vehicles from Horry County in South Carolina.

After speaking with several law enforcement agencies and learning more details, Fincher said police obtained a search warrant for a residence at 701 Mulberry Road.

Police located and recovered the two stolen vehicles at the residence and notified Horry County authorities, Fincher said.

Additional search warrants were obtained and police "have recovered a few firearms," Fincher said.

A uniformed police officer and an investigator could be seen on the porch and just inside the house around 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police vehicle was parked across the street.

The home is located at the corner of Mulberry Road and Spruce Street and is owned by Edward Drady of Rocky Mount, according to the Henry County Geographic Information System. Neighbors said they thought the occupants were renters.

Fincher was out of town and said more information would be released once he returned to the office and received full details of the investigation.