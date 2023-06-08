A Martinsville man is wanted for questioning related to stolen property recovered at a residence in Martinsville on Wednesday and in the theft of a tractor in Lynchburg.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Lee Reed, 38, and Heather Leigh Davis, 33, both of Axton, and is looking for Dayton Lee Reed Jr., 41, of Martinsville in connection with thefts that occurred in Lynchburg. Also, the Martinsville Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Dayton Reed in relation to two vehicles and multiple firearms determined to be stolen and recovered at 701 Mulberry Road.

“I cannot give you too many details because I do not want to interfere with the investigations being conducted by other jurisdictions,” said Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher. “What I can share is that we are looking for a person who has been living at 701 Mulberry Road by the name of Dayton Lee Reed Jr. Mr. Reed has active warrants from Campbell County for grand larceny and he is wanted for questioning by us, Franklin County and Horry County in South Carolina.”

On May 26, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a grand larceny at Phillips Equipment on Wards Road after it was reported that a black Jeep occupied by what appeared to be a male and a female loaded a $20,000 compact utility tractor belonging to Phillip’s Equipment onto a trailer attached to the Jeep and left with the tractor in tow. The incident was captured on surveillance video, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The following day, surveillance video captured two men in a white Jeep with a utility trailer pull into the Kubota of Lynchburg on Wards Road. The video showed the men getting out of the Jeep and pushing a $22,000 Kubota Rugged Terrain Vehicle from the business across the road and onto the utility trailer and leave, the release stated.

On June 2, a Henry County deputy located a tractor matching the description of the one stolen from Phillip’s Equipment and was able to identify the two people with the tractor in Henry County as the same two individuals seen in the surveillance video stealing the equipment.

Investigators from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Henry County that same day, but by the time they arrived, the tractor and two people were gone. Arrest warrants were obtained and Chad Reed was arrested on unrelated charges in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, while Davis was arrested on unrelated charges in Davidson County, North Carolina. The release did not make clear when the two were apprehended.

On June 6, the theft investigation widened as Campbell County investigators traveled to Conway, South Carolina, and recovered the stolen John Deere Tractor from Phillips Equipment. The investigators also determined that Chad Reed and Davis had fraudulently obtained two Ford Mustangs and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a transaction involving the John Deere Tractor, the release stated.

The Mustangs were recovered at 701 Mulberry Road in Martinsville and the Harley-Davidson was recovered in Myrtle Beach, the release said.

Chad Reed has been charged in the larcenies at Phillips Equipment and Kubota of Lynchburg, Davis has been charged with the larceny at Phillips and Dayton Reed is wanted for the larceny at Kubota of Lynchburg. The two Reeds are brothers.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Investigator L.T. Guthrie or Capt. T.A. Emerson with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-592-9580.