Narcotics operations result in two arrests in Patrick County

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men within three hours of each other on unrelated narcotics violations.

The first incident occurred around 5 p.m. on March 2 when police say they arrested Johnny Miranda, 24, of Morrow, Georgia, for allegedly attempting to deliver over one and a half pounds of methamphetamine in the Ararat community.

The methamphetamine seized has a street value of approximately $40,000 and is typically sold to street-level dealers at $60 to $80 dollars per gram, a release said.

“This is how dozens of drug addicts are infected, poisoning our community with thefts and other unwanted bi-products caused by the methamphetamine epidemic,” Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release.

Miranda was arrested without incident and charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 227 grams of methamphetamine and is being held in the Patrick County jail without bond, a release stated.

In a separate narcotic take-down operation on the same day, at about 8 p.m. Joshua David Sawyers, 38, of 1455 Simpson Mill Road in Mount Airy, North Carolina, was arrested for allegedly attempting to deliver an ounce of methamphetamine in the Ararat community, the release said.

Police say that Sawyers was also allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen rifle and a hand gun.

As a tactical response team tried to apprehend Sawyers, he attempted to run, the release said.

A Sheriff’s K9, Crash, captured Sawyers, and the man was treated for minor injuries, the release said.

Sawyers was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held in the Patrick County jail without bond.

Smith said in the release that a multitude of narcotics and firearms charges would be added against Sawyers as the investigation continues.

Although the two incidents happened within close proximity to each other and on the same day, they were unrelated and Miranda and Sawyers do not know each other, the release said.