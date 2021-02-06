NEW VIDEO: WATCH NOW: Shootout at El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously wounded

An argument in a restaurant bar late Friday night turned into a deadly gun battle that trapped customers and employees inside, caused a Martinsville Police officer to open fire and ultimately left two men dead.

Two Martinsville residents died at the scene of the shootout at El Norteno Restaurant on East Church Street in Martinsville. Two others were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident began at about 10:30 when several customers in the bar area began to argue, a release from the Virginia State Police said, weapons were produced and shots rang out.

That's when the two Martinsville men, ages 23 and 33, fell dead. Their names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

A third man was chased out of the restaurant and into the parking lot by two other men who had begun shooting at him, the release stated.

A Martinsville Police Officer on patrol in his vehicle heard the shots and raced to the scene.

The officer, who has not been identified, fired at the two armed men and struck one of them, the release stated.

“One of our officers arrived during an exchange of gunfire at which time he engaged a person with a gun," MPD Chief Eddie Cassady said.