One arrested, one sought during bomb threat at Walmart

One person has been arrested, and police are looking for a Rocky Mount man in relation to a bomb threat at the Walmart in Martinsville on Sunday afternoon.

Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m., and Sheriff Lane Perry said while they were working the bomb threat, Keegan Blaise Ashbrook, 19, was arrested on charges of shoplifting and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ashbrook, whose address was not released, is being held on a $1,500 secured bond.

Police have named James Quallas Carr III, 31, of 185 Chestnut Park Drive in Rocky Mount as a person of interest.

“At this time, it’s unknown if the arrest for shoplifting and the bomb threat are tied together,” Perry said. “The incident is still under investigation.”

Walmart employees huddled under the shelter of the nearby Cato store as the deputies blocked off the entrance to the parking lot and continued to investigate after 6 p.m.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

