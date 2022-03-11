One dead and another being questioned in shooting on Friday

A shooting at a Henry County business has claimed a life Friday afternoon.

Capt. Wayne Davis of the Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was dead and a person of interest had been detained for questioning after police responded to a shooting at Kuntry Boyz Tire & More store at 8985 A.L. Philpott Highway, just outside of the city limits.

Davis said the shooting appeared to have occurred outside, behind the building.

Investigators could be seen inside a fenced-in area in the back of the store.

The Forensic Crime Scene Investigation Unit was on the scene, and the entire area had been taped off with crime scene tape.

Over a dozen people looked on as police continued their investigation.

Davis did not make clear who the person that was found dead was or who the person was that was being questioned, but he did say that additional information would be released later on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

