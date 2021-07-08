One dead and another seriously wounded after incident that began in Patrick Springs

A Henry County man is dead, and a Patrick County man was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment after being shot in the neck Wednesday night.

There were two separate incidents that began in Patrick County and ended in Henry County.

James Grady Dillon, 70, of Myrtle Lane in Bassett was at odds with Tony Ray Chaney, 50, of Randolph Lane in Patrick Springs for dating his daughter, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dillon drove up to Chaney, who was walking on Anthony Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and allegedly fired a shot from his vehicle, striking Chaney in the neck.

Smith said Dillon fled the scene but was found a short time later by Henry County deputies on Willie Craig Road.

When deputies confronted Dillon, he shot himself and died from the self-inflicted injury.

A release made unclear to which hospital Chaney was taken, and Smith said his current condition was unknown.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jason Kruse with the Patrick County Sheriff's Office at 276-694-3161.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.