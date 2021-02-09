One man surrenders while a second remains at-large in 'spillover' shooting at Valero in Martinsville

One man is behind bars and another suspect remains on the loose because of charges stemming from a shooting at the Valero convenience store on Brookdale Street in Martinsville early Saturday.

Dasyne Akiese Hairston, 19, of Fourth Street in Martinsville turned himself in at the Martinsville Police Department on Monday, two days after Deangelo Howard was shot at the convenience store, a Martinsville Police Department release stated.

Police continue to search for Ombae K. Johnson Jr., 20, of Blankenship Road in Martinsville and say they have asked for assistance from the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force to help track him down.

Police have described the Valero incident as "spillover" from a deadly shooting late Friday night at El Norteno Restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall, about a mile away.

Police say gunfire broke out at about 10:30 Friday night in the bar area of the restaurant, and Keilo Anton Martin, 23 and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, died at the scene. Two others, whose names have not been released, were injured seriously and as of Monday remain hospitalized in Roanoke.

