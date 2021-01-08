Patrick County man arrested for stealing dead motel owner's wallet

A Patrick County man was arrested Thursday night on a charge of grand larceny in the case of a Stuart motel owner who was found dead and his money bag missing.

Stewart Wayne Copley, of 210 Patrick Avenue, was arrested by deputies after a month's long investigation in the death of Roshn "Ross" Patel, the owner of the Virginian motel in Stuart.

"The medical examiner determined that Patel's death was due to medical complications," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said. "It looks like he took advantage of the opportunity."

On Dec. 7, investigators responded to the motel to investigate the death of Patel and during the investigation Patel's wife reported that she could not find Patel's bank bag that was used as a wallet, a release stated.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance system cameras and discovered Copley entered the room where Patel was and then left with what appeared to be the bank bag, the release stated.

According to Patel's wife, the bank bag contained jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing and Smith asked if anyone has any additional information about this crime, to call Investigator Steve Austin at 276-692-5950, or the office at 276-694-3161.

