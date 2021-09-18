Patrick County man jailed on child sex charges

An Ararat man is in the Patrick County Jail after his arrest on sex charges involving a minor.

Justin Sinclair Hawks, 31, of The Hollow Road was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a minor, object sexual penetration of a minor and production of child pornography.

"The investigation revealed alleged disturbing evidence that led to Hawks' arrest," Patrick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Steve Austin said in a release. "There is much work left to be done as the investigation continues."

Additional charges are expected, and the department is asking anyone with additional information relating to the case to contact them confidentially at 276-692-5885.

"The evidence against Hawks was strong and compelling," Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release.

Information provided did not make clear where the alleged incidents may have occurred or during what period of time, and records of Hawks' court date were not on file in the Patrick County General District Court Clerk's office Friday afternoon.

Said Austin: "We knew that we had to act swiftly to get this predator behind bars, and we did."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

