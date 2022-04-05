Patrick County Prosecutor declares officer-involved shooting self defense

Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Brinegar Vipperman has declined to prosecute a Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Patrick County man.

In a letter dated March 8 to VSP Capt. Jeff Bartlett, Vipperman said she had reviewed the VSP investigation involving a state trooper and the late Barry Dean Compton of Woolwine and decided to "decline prosecution of criminal charges" against the trooper, whose name was redacted from a copy of the letter provided to the Bulletin by Vipperman.

"Evidence reviewed in this matter includes live viewing of the decedent and scene prior to evidence collection; an audio recording of the incident from an open 911 phone call; audio recording from a microphone attached to Trooper [name redacted]'s uniform; audio/video recording from a body camera attached to Deputy [name redacted]'s uniform; exterior video surveillance from the resident; photographs of Trina Earlene Gibson's injuries; statements of Trooper [name redacted], Deputy [name redacted], Ms. Gibson; and preliminary results," wrote Vipperman.

Based on the available evidence, Vipperman said, the "use of force was justified as a lawful exercise of self-defense."

On Jan. 14 at 6:59 p.m., Gibson called 911 from 1770 Mill House Road several times, but never directly spoke to the 911 dispatcher. Compton could be heard in the phone call shouting threats to Gibson, Vipperman wrote.

"You think I won't blow your [expletive] brains out? I'll blow your [expletive] brains out, you [expletive]! ... I'll blow you and your dog's brains out ... You call the law on me, I will kill you ... If that [expletive] law officer [inaudible], I'm gonna blow your [expletive] brains out. You hear me? ... You better hope they don't come. If they come, you are dead, mother [expletive] ... If the [expletive] cops come here, you are a dead [expletive]. You're a dead [expletive]. I promise ya ... Say adios [expletive], I'm gonna blow your [expletive] brains out," Compton said to Gibson, according to Vipperman.

Officers were dispatched to Mill House Road and the trooper arrived 14 minutes after Gibson's call in his marked patrol car, wearing his standard gray uniform, a dark coat with an embroidered badge of authority and his campaign hat, Vipperman wrote.

Gibson's 911 call remained open and recording throughout the entire incident and the trooper's microphone was also recording throughout the incident, Vipperman wrote.

The trooper "knocked on the door and announced his presence as 'State Police' one time. Ms. Gibson told him, 'Come on in.' As he stepped inside, he spoke briefly to Ms. Gibson, who had visible signs of injury to her face," Vipperman wrote.

Compton then entered the kitchen area with a firearm in his hand. Five times the trooper commanded Compton to drop his firearm and then Compton began to raise the firearm and pointed it in the direction of the trooper and the trooper fired three times and Compton fell to the floor, Vipperman wrote.

The trooper "requested an ambulance for shots fired" two minutes after he arrived on the scene, Vipperman wrote.

A Patrick County deputy arrived on the scene about 30 seconds after the trooper and was walking towards the residence when the shots were fired, according to the deputy's body camera, and both the deputy and the trooper rendered first aid to Compton until rescue arrived, Vipperman wrote.

Compton was pronounced dead at the scene after rescue arrived and attempted to revive Compton, Vipperman wrote.

VSP investigators found Compton's firearm, a KELTEC, model PLR-16 caliber, 5.56 semi-automatic pistol about three feet from his body with the chamber loaded and the magazine contained twenty .223 caliber rounds with the safety disengaged. "Another magazine with thirty-one .223 caliber rounds was found approximately nine feet away" from Compton "on the kitchen table," wrote Vipperman.

Investigators collected three Speer .357 caliber cartridge cases found on the kitchen table about three feet from the trooper's location at the time he fired his Sig Sauer P-320, .357 caliber pistol, Vipperman wrote.

An autopsy of Compton was performed by Dr. Amy Tharp of the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke and Compton was found to have a gunshot wound that entered his chest and exited through his back, and a second gunshot wound that "entered his left flank and exited his left flank," Vipperman wrote.

When Compton ignored the trooper's commands to drop his firearm and then proceeded to point it at the trooper, Compton set into motion the life-and-death decision the trooper had to make. "It is clear from the evidence that the decedent was armed with a semi-automatic handgun; had threatened its use against Ms. Gibson, especially if law enforcement showed up; and was willing to aim it at the law enforcement officer. It would only have taken a split second for the decedent to pull the trigger and kill either the trooper or Ms. Gibson, who he had continually threatened to kill," wrote Vipperman.

The trooper shot Compton "only when it became necessary to do so in order to save his and/or Ms. Gibson's life or prevent serious bodily injury," wrote Vipperman.

The danger confronting the trooper was "real and immediate, and he had no other course available to him. He was literally looking down the barrel of a loaded gun. It is difficult to conceive a situation more life threatening than that confronting" the trooper, Vipperman wrote.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

