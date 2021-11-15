Patrick County residents charged in Galax theft

Galax police have arrested two Patrick County residents for allegedly stealing tools from a construction site.

Carter D. Zeimke, 35, and Ayla N. Janow, 27, both of Ararat, were charged with grand larceny, and Zeimke also was charged with destruction of property.

Capt. J.R. Cox and Sgt. D.D. Alley recognized a vehicle that previously had been used in a theft traveling north on Va. 52 in the Cana community of Carroll County, a Galax Police Department release stated.

The vehicle stopped in Fancy Gap about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, and officers from Galax and Carroll County and the Virginia State Police seized the vehicle and arrested Zeimke and Janow, the release said.

An investigation led to the recovery of stolen property from the vehicle, a home in Patrick County and in an undisclosed location out of state, all related to a theft that occurred on Cranberry Road in Galax on Oct. 9.

Zeimke and Janow are being held in the New River Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond, and both are due in Galax General District Court on Dec. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

