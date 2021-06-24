Patrick County Sheriff's Office names 10 fugitives wanted on drug indictments

Earlier this month a Patrick County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 31 people wanted on 96 charges of narcotics distribution.

Arrests have been made of 21 of those indicted, and the remaining 10 are considered to be fugitives.

"If you are selling drugs in Patrick County, your luck will eventually run out," said Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. "Our county and our people are second to none and I do now want this poison here."

That poison is primarily methamphetamines, fentanyl and heroin, a release stated.

Smith said his special unit consisted of two investigators involved in covert narcotics investigations throughout the county and have "consistently yielded a large number of distribution arrests with subsequent convictions and incarceration."

Smith told the Bulletin in a recent interview that the methamphetamine epidemic has been a scourge of Patrick County for decades, but the uptick in the distribution of heroin and fentanyl is particularly worrisome.

Changes in the law in July regarding possession of marijuana will not deter or prohibit more drug investigations in Patrick County as "the distribution of marijuana will still be illegal after July 1," the release said.