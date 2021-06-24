Patrick County Sheriff's Office names nine fugitives wanted on drug indictments

Earlier this month a Patrick County Grand Jury handed down indictments against 31 people wanted on 96 charges of narcotics distribution.
Arrests have been made of 22 of those indicted, and the remaining nine are considered to be fugitives.
“If you are selling drugs in Patrick County, your luck will eventually run out,” said Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. “Our county and our people are second to none and I do not want this poison here.”
That poison is primarily methamphetamines, fentanyl and heroin, a release stated.
Smith said his special unit consisted of two investigators involved in covert narcotics investigations throughout the county and have “consistently yielded a large number of distribution arrests with subsequent convictions and incarceration.”
Smith told the Bulletin in a recent interview that the methamphetamine epidemic has been a scourge of Patrick County for decades, but the uptick in the distribution of heroin and fentanyl is particularly worrisome.
Changes in the law in July regarding possession of marijuana will not deter or prohibit more drug investigations in Patrick County as “the distribution of marijuana will still be illegal after July 1,” the release said.
Smith said anyone who knows the location of any of those on his fugitive list to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. You do not have to give your name to report information on any crime.
Those named as fugitives in Patrick County:
- Jessica Renee Bailey, 34, 9783 Abram Penn Highway, Patrick Springs, welfare perjury, welfare fraud.
- Leonard Leon Cunningham, 49, 4055 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, distribute schedule II or II drugs, third or subsequent offense.
- Michael Dangelo Hairston, 29, 1428 Spruce St., Martinsville, five counts of distribute schedule I or II drugs. (no photo available)
- Wesley Warren Holt, 19, 105 Lee Bowling Drive, Stuart, possess schedule I or II drugs, distribute schedule I or II drugs, conspire to distribute schedule I or II drugs.
- Jeffery Adam Kendrick, 31, 537 Martin Farm Road, Stuart, distribute schedule I or II drugs. (no photo available)
- Edilberto Coronado Lopez, Jr., 31, 112 Lee Bowling Drive, Stuart, two counts distribute schedule I or II drugs, four counts of distribute or sell schedule I or schedule II drugs for profit, sell firearm to a felon, possession or transport a weapon by a violent felon.
- Amy Wall Riddle, 45, 254 South Waim Trail, Elkin, N.C., distribute schedule I or II drugs. (no photo available)
- Melinda Sawyers, 33, 5451 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, three counts of welfare perjury, three counts of welfare fraud. (no photo available)
- Sherry Lee Stowe, 47, 194 Dogwood Lane, Stuart, distribute or sell for profit schedule I or II drugs.
