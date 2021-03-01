Patrick Springs man charged with dousing brother with kerosene and attempting to light it

Larry Darnell Tatum, 69, of 246 Providence Drive in Patrick Springs has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after deputies said he doused his brother with kerosene and attempted to set set him on fire.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Tatum was arrested late Friday night and jailed without bond after an altercation between him and Rickie Tatum, 64 at Larry Tatum's home.

“The incident began when Master Deputy Matthew Rorrer responded to Tatum’s residence on Providence Drive in reference to a 911 disturbance call that was received,” Smith said. “Upon arrival, Rorrer determined through his initial investigation that Larry Tatum allegedly poured kerosene on his brother, Rickie Tatum, 64, and made attempts to ignite the kerosene.”

Rickie Tatum was not injured.

“Larry Tatum was unsuccessful in his efforts, thankfully,” Smith said.

An arrest report indicates Larry Tatum was arrested by Investigator Tennille E. Jessup at 9:28 p.m. on Friday.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Patrick County Sheriff's Lt. Steve Austin or Jessup at 276-694-3161.