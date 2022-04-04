 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police asking help from public in larceny at ABC store

ABC larceny

Police are asking the public for help identifying the person in these photos. 

 HCSO

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a person captured on surveillance video from the Virginia ABC Store at 786 Commonwealth Blvd.

A release from the department states that a larceny recently occurred at the store and a person of interest has been developed. 

It was not made clear when the larceny occurred.

The person in two photos released by the sheriff's office is described as a "larger black male with a pronounced walk."

If you recognize the person in the photos or have any information related to the crime, you are asked to contact Investigator Capps at 656-4219 or 638-8751.

No other information was made available. 

