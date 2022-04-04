Police asking help from public in larceny at ABC store

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a person captured on surveillance video from the Virginia ABC Store at 786 Commonwealth Blvd.

A release from the department states that a larceny recently occurred at the store and a person of interest has been developed.

It was not made clear when the larceny occurred.

The person in two photos released by the sheriff's office is described as a "larger black male with a pronounced walk."

If you recognize the person in the photos or have any information related to the crime, you are asked to contact Investigator Capps at 656-4219 or 638-8751.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

