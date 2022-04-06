Police caution public to be wary of "Irish Travelers"

Out-of-town scammers are once again on the prowl and local law enforcement officials say they are prepared, but caution the public to be vigilant as warmer weather arrives.

"Home repair scams have always been a problem," said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry. "I can't say our office has had reports of current scams or damage like that yet, but generally when the weather starts warming up people need to be cautious of home repair offers which are scams."

Perry was referring to the damage caused by a group identified as the "Irish Travelers" based out of South Carolina that have been seen operating in the Roanoke and Franklin County areas recently.

"They offer to seal driveways or paint houses, sheds and barns," a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office stated. "The product they use is diluted with gasoline and damages most driveways beyond repair. The painting of buildings is also done with a diluted paint and doesn't stay on the building."

The scammers have been seen driving newer model Dodge trucks, often white in color, with large tanks in the back, the release said.

"When anyone comes unexpected offering to do work, people need to be immediately suspicious," said Perry. "Re-sealing driveways is a common scam where they offer to do the work at very low prices with high pressure tactics. It can also pertain to other things to include roof repair and landscaping."

When an unsuspecting property owner accepts the scammer's offer, Perry said the scammer will often insist on all or part of the money up front to go get the supplies and then never return.

"If they do have the supplies, they want money up front and do very quick, shoddy work," said Perry. "Once again, if anyone shows up offering to do work without being called, it's very likely a scam."

In the City of Martinsville, complaints of scammers have been slim so far, but residents should be on the lookout.

"I would like to warn our citizens of this also and remind them that if someone approaches by mail, phone or email and are unsolicited, to please be cautious," said Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady.

Police in Spartanburg, South Carolina, issued a warning in early February that Irish Travelers out of North Augusta, South Carolina were scamming people in their county by offering customers paving services that end up costing in the thousands.

"Officers say the travelers target people around the spring, but they're starting to do it earlier this year," WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina reported.

"Don't let them inside your home and don't follow them around your property," said Perry. "They may have someone else hiding to go inside."

Perry said a legitimate service will have a business license and a solicitor's permit and a property owner should ask to see both.

"If they don't have one, it's a scam and if they do show one, call the locality it states and verify it. Look for their work vehicle and if it's parked a distance away with the license plates hard to see, it is a scam."

Perry recommends anyone considering using the services being offered, ask for references and phone numbers.

"Tell them you will call them back after verifying they're legitimate," Perry said. "If anyone is trying to solicit work, please take pictures of the occupants and vehicle if you can.

"With today's abundance of home security cameras, people regularly post videos warning their community in conjunction with calling law enforcement."

The elusive group has managed to slip through the fingertips of local law enforcement for years. In fact, the Bulletin could not find a local police officer who recalled anyone ever being arrested with the traveling clan.

But five years ago, South Carolina Attorney General Beth Drake had some success when 52 Travelers pleaded guilty in 2017 to criminal conspiracy to commit racketeering.

WYFF-TV in Greenville, South Carolina reported at the time that court records indicated charges involved millions of dollars worth of car and life insurance purchases, federal food stamps and Medicaid fraud, federal income tax refunds and credits, and money laundering.

Cassady and Perry said anyone encountering a suspicious person offering unsolicited services should call 911 and report it.

In Franklin County, Investigator Steve McFarling has been assigned to handle cases of this type and may be contacted at 540-352-5221 or by email at Steven.McFarling@franklincountyva.gov.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

