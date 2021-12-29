 Skip to main content
Police interested in two people in relation to larceny

Wanted

The HCSO is asking the public for help identifying the two people in these photos.

 HCSO

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying two people in connection to a larceny at the Dollar General Store in Stanleytown on Dec. 23.

Posted on the department's Facebook page is a photo of two people wearing masks with a request for anyone who may know the identity of one or both to contact Cpl. R. Miller at 276-638-8751.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Flu season is making a comeback after a year of low cases

