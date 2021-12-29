Police interested in two people in relation to larceny

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying two people in connection to a larceny at the Dollar General Store in Stanleytown on Dec. 23.
Posted on the department's Facebook page is a photo of two people wearing masks with a request for anyone who may know the identity of one or both to contact Cpl. R. Miller at 276-638-8751.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
