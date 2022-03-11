Police investigate social media threat at Patrick Henry Elementary

The investigation of a social media threat at Patrick Henry Elementary School (PHES) appeared to be concluded Friday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. a release was issued from Martinsville City Public Schools stating that the Virginia Fusion Center notified Superintendent Zeb Talley and the Martinsville Police Department that they had intercepted a social media threat involving PHES, which is located at 1810 E. Church St. Ext. in Martinsville.

The Virginia Fusion Center is a partnership between the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to improve preparedness against terrorist attacks and to deter criminal activity, the Center's website states.

Shortly after Talley and local police were notified, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also intercepted the threat and notified officials at the school, the release said.

Martinsville police arrived first and began investigating the possible threat, and extra law enforcement officers were called in and remained on site throughout the school day patrolling the grounds, the release stated.

It was not made clear what the specific threat was, but the release explained that the preliminary investigation suggests that it was a "bot" threat.

A bot is short for robot, which is a software program that can automatically execute commands, reply to messages or perform routine tasks, both good and bad, with minimal intervention, according to dictionary.com.

"The events that have taken place are still actively under investigation," the release stated. "School and law enforcement leaders from across Martinsville continue to work together in our shared responsibility to keep all children, students, educators, and the community safe."

School officials decided to continue with the school day with the extra law enforcement present, but all outdoor activities were canceled, the release said.

"In the wake of the other threats nationwide, we want to assure you that we take this responsibility very seriously. Therefore, our organizations are in frequent communication and have long-standing partnerships with local and state police departments, Virginia Fusion Centers, and ATF," the release stated. "There has been an increase in threats directed at schools across the state. Because we take every threat seriously, we are asking for your help to educate your children and the broader community about the seriousness of making threats."

Making threats is a crime and city school officials, police and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office will hold people who commit such acts responsible, the release said.

Friday afternoon, about an hour after the release was sent out, PHES appeared to be empty and there was no one visible on the school grounds. There were also no law enforcement vehicles present on the property or nearby.

Martinsville City Public Schools encourages everyone to report any threats immediately to police at 638-8751 and to school officials, the release said.

"Our children deserve a learning environment free from worry about senseless acts of violence. With your help, we can work together to keep our communities and schools safe," the release stated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

