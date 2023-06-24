A body was discovered in the crawl space of a Collinsville home on Friday.

The 911 Communications Center received a call of possible human remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry at a home on John Redd Boulevard, a release stated.

Deputies responded, located the body, and made arrangements for it to be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, the release said.

Police would not speculate if the body found could be that of Justin Mabry of Martinsville, who has been missing since May 25.

"We can confirm the remains found yesterday were in the same area he was last known to be seen," Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy of the Henry County Sheriff's Office, told the Bulletin Saturday morning. "I have spoken to his family and informed them of the discovery, however we cannot confirm the identity of the remains at this time."

Davis said on May 30 his department was looking for Mabry before he went missing because he was wanted on two charged related to the revocation of a suspended sentence. The underlying charges were possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

Mabry was reported missing by a family member on May 28 and was last seen leaving an apartment at 285 Spring Drive, Apt. #5 in Collinsville, about 3,000 feet away from where the body was discovered.

Anyone having information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.