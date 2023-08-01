The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred in the Axton community late Sunday afternoon.

Police found Roger and Luke McGuire both dead in their home at 264 Sharon Drive at approximately 5:14 p.m. after responding to a call, a release stated.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation took place between the father and the son and Luke McGuire, 31, stabbed Roger McGuire, 69, multiple times and then took his own life with the use of a firearm.

The bodies of both men have been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.