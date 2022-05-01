 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigating thefts in YMCA parking lot

  • 0

Several vehicles were broken into while parked in the YMCA parking lot on Starling Avenue on Saturday.

A release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office states that shortly after police responded to the call, a second call came to the 911 Communications Center from a person who said their credit card, just stolen from the car at the YMCA, had been used at the Walmart in Henry County.

Police have pulled surveillance video at both locations and have identified a similar white pickup truck at both locations and a person of interest exiting the Walmart.

Anyone having information about either incident or knowledge of who the person is in the picture, please contact Inv. J.M. Duffy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4237 or Officer T.L. Elgin at 276-638-8751 with the Martinsville City Police.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert