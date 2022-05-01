Police investigating thefts in YMCA parking lot

Several vehicles were broken into while parked in the YMCA parking lot on Starling Avenue on Saturday.

A release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office states that shortly after police responded to the call, a second call came to the 911 Communications Center from a person who said their credit card, just stolen from the car at the YMCA, had been used at the Walmart in Henry County.

Police have pulled surveillance video at both locations and have identified a similar white pickup truck at both locations and a person of interest exiting the Walmart.

Anyone having information about either incident or knowledge of who the person is in the picture, please contact Inv. J.M. Duffy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4237 or Officer T.L. Elgin at 276-638-8751 with the Martinsville City Police.

