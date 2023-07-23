A Martinsville police officer fired multiple shots into the cab of a truck Saturday after its driver had rammed the officer's patrol car on a private road, city police said.

Jonathan Michael Easter, 38, of Ridgeway, is in custody and the officer walked away with "a few scratches" according to another officer who radioed the information to a dispatcher at the 911 Communications Center.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday a Martinsville police officer stopped a vehicle on Evening Star Lane for a traffic violation and Easter was a front seat passenger in that vehicle, a police news release stated.

Police say Easter got out of the vehicle with an AR-15 style rifle and the officer ordered Easter to drop the rifle, so Easter did as the officer commanded and then ran away. The officer recognized Easter and knew he was wanted on several felony charges, so the officer radioed for assistance, detained the driver and other passengers in the vehicle, and secured the rifle.

Backup arrived and additional officers began searching the area for Easter. Meanwhile, a Freightliner truck was stolen from a parking lot nearby and was moving on a private drive off of Veteran Drive. The narrow road was only wide enough for one vehicle and when the driver of the Freightliner encountered an officer in his patrol car coming toward him, the driver rammed the police car head on and attempted to push the vehicle out of the way with the truck, the release stated. Easter was driving the truck, police said.

The patrol vehicle was pushed backward more than 50 yards and nearing a steep embankment when the officer fired several shots through the windshield of his vehicle and into the cab of the truck. Easter was not hit by the gunfire, but did stop the truck, allowing the officer to take him into custody without further incident, the release said.

Easter was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond on prior outstanding warrants of eluding police, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The Virginia State Police were asked by the Martinsville Police Department to investigate the incident, the release stated.

The officer who was struck by the truck was treated and released for minor injuries at Sovah Health in Martinsville, and additional charges against Easter will be filed after the State Police finish their investigation and the results are reviewed by the Henry County commonwealth's attorney, the release said.

"We are all very thankful that no one was seriously injured, said Martinsville Police Chief Robert Fincher in the release. "This incident is a good example of how our brave law enforcement officers are willing to risk their own lives to help protect the safety of our community."

Henry County sheriff's deputies were on the scene Saturday afternoon along with Martinsville police officers and investigators with the Virginia State Police. The incident occurred beyond Veteran Road on a private drive and beyond the site of a posted no trespassing sign.