 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for possible Walmart shoplifter after an alleged assault
0 comments
editor's pick

Police looking for possible Walmart shoplifter after an alleged assault

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Possible shoplifter

If you recognize this person, you are asked to call Henry County Sheriff's Deputy A.T. Marinus at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. 

 HCSO

Henry County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a woman they say may have been shoplifting and then committed assault on Christmas Eve at Walmart in Martinsville.

Deputies were called to the Walmart at 976 Commonwealth Boulevard when a female shopper was confronted by a store employee for alleged shoplifting. The woman then is alleged to have begun throwing items at the employee before leaving the store, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The woman also had a child with her at the time of the incident, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office has released a surveillance photo of the woman they are seeking and is asking the public’s help in identifying her.

If you recognize this person, you are asked to contact Deputy A.T. Marinus at 276-638-8751 or call Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

Rewards of up to $2,500 can be paid for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert