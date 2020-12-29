Police looking for possible Walmart shoplifter after an alleged assault

Henry County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a woman they say may have been shoplifting and then committed assault on Christmas Eve at Walmart in Martinsville.

Deputies were called to the Walmart at 976 Commonwealth Boulevard when a female shopper was confronted by a store employee for alleged shoplifting. The woman then is alleged to have begun throwing items at the employee before leaving the store, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The woman also had a child with her at the time of the incident, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office has released a surveillance photo of the woman they are seeking and is asking the public’s help in identifying her.

If you recognize this person, you are asked to contact Deputy A.T. Marinus at 276-638-8751 or call Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

Rewards of up to $2,500 can be paid for information leading to an arrest and conviction.