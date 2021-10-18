Police looking for shoplifter at Rural King

A report of a shoplifting incident at Rural King last week is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video has been obtained, and a man leaving the farm supply retail chain at 2876 Greensboro Road in Martinsville on Wednesday is considered to be a person of interest.

The person is seen wearing a cap, face mask, short-sleeved T-shirt, jeans and sandals with white socks.

He left with several boxes of merchandise in a red extended-cab pickup.

"The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the male subject," the department posted on its Facebook page. "If anyone knows any information about this man or the vehicle he is driving please contact Dep. D.M. Hodge at (276) 638-8751 or call Crime Stoppers at (276) 632-7463."

A reward up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.