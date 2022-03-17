Police make quick arrest in attempted bank robbery

A Martinsville man has been arrested for attempting to rob Carter Bank and Trust at 4 East Commonwealth Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Barry Paul Mullins, 35, of Sam Earles Road was at Sovah Health - Martinsville being treated for minor injuries Thursday after police say a man entered the bank at approximately 12:30 p.m., opened a bag and ordered the teller to put money in it.

The police were immediately notified and Mullins fled the bank without any money, a City of Martinsville press release stated.

Martinsville police officers caught up with Mullins as he was fleeing the bank on a motorcycle and after a brief pursuit, Mullins' motorcycle and a police vehicle collided behind a building on Clay Street, just off of the road, the release said.

Mullins was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. When he is released, police say, they will charge Mullins with attempted bank robbery, attempt to elude police and other charges related to the incident.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

