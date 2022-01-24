Roanoke man to be extradited from North Carolina on charges of robbery in Henry County

A Roanoke man has been arrested on unrelated charges after being charged in a Henry County convenience store robbery Sunday night.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Eric Dwayne Swain Jr., 21, of Roanoke, was arrested in Greensboro, N.C., on unrelated violent felony charges and will be extradited to Virginia to face charges of robbery and use of a firearm in Henry County and additional charges in Roanoke, a release stated.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, police say, a person entered the Dodge's Store at 5643 Virginia Avenue in Bassett and placed a food order.

While the clerk was preparing the order, the person produced a firearm, pointed it at the clerk, took the food and fled the scene, a release stated.

The release did not make clear what charges await Swain in Roanoke.

Anyone with information regarding the incident in Henry County is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to a crime. The amount of the reward is dependent upon the nature of the crime and the substance of the information.