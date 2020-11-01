Rocky Mount man shot during struggle over gun in Martinsville

A Martinsville man claims he accidentally shot a Rocky Mount man in his home Saturday night.

Glenwood Ray Draper, 55, of 880 Hidden Valley Drive, in Martinsville told police Perry Wayne Hall, 37, of Rocky Mount knocked on his door and when he opened it, Hall forced his way inside and demanded Draper give him rings that belonged to Hall’s mother and then began to look through Draper’s house, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

The 911 communications center received a call at 11:22 p.m. from Draper, who told the dispatcher that Hall was intoxicated and threatening him.

While deputies were en route, Draper said Hall found a loaded firearm in the house, and when he tried to get it, Draper grabbed it and during a struggle between the two, the gun went off, injuring Hall.

Draper made a second call to the 911 communications center and notified dispatchers about what had transpired.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When deputies arrived they found Hall in the house with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Hall was taken to Sovah-Martinsville and then airlifted to Roanoke, where he underwent surgery and is hospitalized, the release stated.