Saturday shooting leaves Fieldale man dead

A Fieldale man has died of a gunshot wound, and police are looking for a Martinsville man in relation to the Saturday night shooting.

At about 8:18 p.m., the 911 communications center received a call that a person had been shot in the parking lot at 950 Blackberry Road in Bassett, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

When deputies arrived five minutes later they found Lewis Javon Rumley, 41, of Hardin Road, Fieldale, dead of a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police are looking for Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr., 20, of 177 Niblett Drive, Martinsville, in relation to the shooting and have issued warrants against Niblett for first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.

Austin is described as 5-8 and 135 pounds and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Rumley's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Austin is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime.

