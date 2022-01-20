Second arrest made in parking lot shooting

Police have made an additional arrest in the El Parral parking lot shooting that left two people dead and two people wounded.

Investigators discovered that someone had taken a gun used in the shooting and removed it from the scene, a release stated.

After reviewing surveillance video police saw someone taking Orlando Raceem Johnson's gun after Johnson had been shot, the release said.

Delano Tomaz Ross, 44, of Martinsville has been charged with possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and the willful concealment of physical evidence, both felonies. Ross is has been jailed in the Henry County Jail without bond, the release stated.

The incident occurred at about 11:05 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the El Parral restaurant located at 670 Commonwealth Blvd., in Martinsville when an argument involving several people spilled into the parking lot, the original release said.

A caller to the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center said that several people had been shot. Henry County deputies responded and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds, the release said.

Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury, but the release did not make clear where Douglas’ injuries were, whether he was found at the scene of the shooting, or whether he was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, and a 32-year-old male was shot in the arm, the release said.

Laquon Deshawn Moss, 26, of Ridgeway was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Moss has been jailed in the Henry County jail without bond, the release stated.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

