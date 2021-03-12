Second arrest made in "spillover" shooting at Valero in Martinsville

A second arrest has been made in that shooting Feb. 6 at the Valero convenience store in Martinsville that was seen as a "spillover" to the deadly incident at the nearby El Norteno Restaurant.
Ombae Johnson Jr., 21, of Martinsville was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm, a Martinsville Police report stated.
The incident occurred in the parking lot shortly before 2 a.m. at the store on Brookdale Road when an argument broke out among Johnson, Dasyne Hairston and Deangelo M. Howard, police said.
A wounded Howard was found by police, in his vehicle a short distance away.
Hairston, a resident of Fourth Street in Martinsville, had turned himself in at the Martinsville Police Department two days after the shooting on identical charges as those against Johnson and was jailed without bond, police said.
Police had continued to search for Johnson, a resident of Blankenship Road, and were receiving assistance from the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force.
“We had been watching possible areas where we thought he was located,” Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher said. “We were then able to arrest him without incident in a traffic stop in the city, where he was a passenger in a vehicle.”
It was Fincher who described the Valero incident as “spillover” from the shoutout at the Patrick Henry Mall, about a mile away.
Gunfire inside the restaurant broke out about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and resulted in the deaths of Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, and left Tahj Kapel and Jamel Deshaun Turner severely injured.
Virginia State Police, who took over the investigation because a Martinsville Police officer was involved, have declined to provide any updates on the conditions of either Kapel or Turner.
Jamal Emun Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville has been charged with first-degree murder, and Rosario Nasair Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville has been charged with malicious wounding among other charges related to the case.
While police were investigating the shooting at El Norteno, officers responded to a panic alarm at the Valero, where a clerk told them gunshots were fired between the two vehicles in the parking lot and that those vehicles had driven away.
Police have said that an investigation indicated Johnson and Hairston got into an argument with Howard and that Howard was shot. He was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, a release stated.
Police have declined to provide an update on Howard’s condition.
Johnson is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.
The Martinsville Police Department continues to investigate this incident, and more information will be released when it is available, a release stated.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Lt. Sandy Hines or Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at 276-403-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.