Second arrest made in "spillover" shooting at Valero in Martinsville

A second arrest has been made in that shooting Feb. 6 at the Valero convenience store in Martinsville that was seen as a "spillover" to the deadly incident at the nearby El Norteno Restaurant.

Ombae Johnson Jr., 21, of Martinsville was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm, a Martinsville Police report stated.

The incident occurred in the parking lot shortly before 2 a.m. at the store on Brookdale Road when an argument broke out among Johnson, Dasyne Hairston and Deangelo M. Howard, police said.

A wounded Howard was found by police, in his vehicle a short distance away.

Hairston, a resident of Fourth Street in Martinsville, had turned himself in at the Martinsville Police Department two days after the shooting on identical charges as those against Johnson and was jailed without bond, police said.

Police had continued to search for Johnson, a resident of Blankenship Road, and were receiving assistance from the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force.